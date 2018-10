World European Commission "unifies" Kosovo and Albania Pristina-based daily Koha Ditore writes that the European Commission has "unified" Kosovo and Albania in the calendar of its commissioners' activities. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 9, 2018 | 09:09 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration)

Namely, according to this report, the EC stated that the digital economy commissioner, Mariya Gabriel, would visit "Pristina, Albania" on October 12.

The announcement further states which Pristina officials she would meet, while Pristina is "placed" in Albania.