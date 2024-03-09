World A big blow to Russia Russian Ministry of Defense announced that air defense systems shot down 47 Ukrainian drones during the night. Source: Tanjug Saturday, March 9, 2024 | 10:25 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Anelo

41 drones were destroyed over Rostov Oblast, three over Volgograd, two over Kursk, and one Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Oblast, reports RIA Novosti.



At the same time, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 12 of the 15 drones that Russia attacked Ukraine with last night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced.



The drones were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Poltava regions, reports Interfax Ukraine.