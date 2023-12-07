Society Two earthquakes in Serbia, one very strong Republic Seismological Institute announced that this morning's earthquake in Petrovac on Mlava had a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale. Source: Tanjug, Kurir Thursday, December 7, 2023 | 09:34 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The earthquake was registered at 4:45 a.m. in the region of Petrovac on Mlava, 12 kilometers southeast of that place.



This earthquake was automatically recorded with a magnitude of 4.1 Richter, so that the final data was obtained by further processing, after the inclusion of another local measuring station.



According to the scale, an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale falls into the category of strong earthquakes.



The earthquake was preceded by weaker tremors in the past days, and was followed by another one at 5:03, which was automatically recorded, and its magnitude was 2.4 on the Richter scale. As stated by the RSZ, the theoretical intensity in the epicenter was estimated at V-VI degrees of the Mercalli scale, and earthquakes of this intensity can cause minor damage to buildings in the epicentral area.



Let's remind you, the earthquake was also registered in Petrovac na Mlava on Sunday. Then, two earthquakes were also recorded, the first was 3.8 degrees on the Richter scale, while the second one was 2.6 degrees.

"The house shook rather strongly and the furniture creaked"

Individuals even stated that the earthquake woke them from sleep.



"Oh, dear God, is it another earthquake! I was woken up by a new and stronger earthquake in Oreskovica near Petrovac on Mlava around 4:45 a.m. The house shook seriously and the furniture creaked," the man announced on his Facebook account.



"Here I am sitting in front of the computer. Complete peace around me, and I felt a slight earthquake. My screen is quite large and it swayed like that, as well as the chair I was sitting on... I'm not panicking, but it's not pleasant either," added the user of the "X" network.



"Ok, something rocked my bed. Oh yes, another earthquake. How do they know how to hit always in the early dawn, how?", wrote the user of the "X" network, while the comments below the post just kept coming.



"I was just falling asleep when something shakes and wakes me up," one woman added.