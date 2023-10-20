Society Air Serbia: All flights to Tel Aviv are suspended Serbian airline Air Serbia has just informed passengers that all flights to Tel Aviv have been suspended. Source: B92 Friday, October 20, 2023 | 09:29 Tweet Share

We enclose Air Serbia statement in its entirety.



"Starting today, due to the increasingly complex security situation in Israel, Air Serbia is forced to temporarily suspend traffic between Belgrade and Tel Aviv. The next flight planned for Sunday, October 22, 2023, will not be operated, as well as all other flights to at the end of November, and the sale of Air Serbia tickets on that route was temporarily suspended.



All passengers who have purchased flight tickets until the end of November should contact Air Serbia and will be entitled to a full refund. Air Serbia continues to carefully monitor the information regarding the "Ben Gurion" airport in Tel Aviv and is in contact with all competent services and authorities.



The Serbian national airline will immediately inform the public about the re-establishment of flights when the conditions are met. The safety of passengers and crew members is the most important priority for Air Serbia," the announcement states.