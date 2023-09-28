Society Reports of bomb threats in schools started again "Radomir Putnik" elementary school in Dedinje received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat this morning, the media learned. Source: Danas Thursday, September 28, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/bs

Parents were sent messages from the school not to bring their children today. It is expected that the police will check whether the report is true or false, stated the newspaper Danas.



Just to reiterate, in previous years, Serbia has been affected several times by a wave of false alarms about bombs in schools and other institutions.