Society The big fire in Varvarin was extinguished: the fire engulfed the refrigerator VIDEO The fire, which broke out last night in the town of Obrež in the municipality of Varvarin, has been extinguished, Tanjug was told in Kruševac Police Department. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 5, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share Depositphotos/Kesu01

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out ten minutes before midnight.



The investigation is ongoing, added Kruševac Police Department.



Tanjug was previously told by the Ministry of Internal Affairs that a 2,500-square-meter refrigerator was burned in the fire, as well as three trucks in the parking lot.