Society Funeral of Ksenija Vučić; President of Serbia said goodbye with an emotional message Journalist and first wife of the President of Serbia, Ksenija Vučić, will be buried today at the New Cemetery, where family and friends gathered. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 31, 2022 | 13:40 Tweet Share caslav vukojcic/ e-stock caslav vukojcic/ e-stock

Today, on his Instagram profile "avucic", Aleksandar Vučić emotionally said goodbye to his first wife, who passed away suddenly two days ago.



"Thank you for bringing up our Milica to become a strong and unwavering girl today, that our Danilo is such a decent and brave guy, thank you for raising our children under the motto that the highest value is to be a good man," Vucic wrote.



"Thank you for being my loyal friend and support all these years, for believing and selflessly giving your best, helping our Serbia and the people to move forward. You fell asleep in the embrace of our son, I believe you wanted it that way, as their hug was your whole world. Rest in peace, and eternal thanks for everything. Your Aleksandar", Vučić wrote next to Ksenija's photo.

Burial at the New Cemetery

caslav vukojcic/ e-stock

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, their son Danilo and daughter Milica, Ksenija Vucic's mother, as well as Vucic's parents and brother Andrej came to the cemetery where Ksenija Vucic will be buried.



Among those gathered are Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic, ministers in the Serbian Government Sinisa Mali, Nenad Popovic, Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, Maja Gojkovic, Milan Krkobabic, Irena Vujovic, Andjelka Atanaskovic, Aleksandar Vulin, Nebojsa Stefanovic, Aleksandar Antic, Belgrade Mayor Zoran Radojicic, Deputy Mayor Goran Vesic, Mayor of Novi Sad Milos Vucevic, Serbian Ambassador to the United States Marko Djuric, Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petkovic, former Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic, numerous MPs and members of the SNS.



The funeral is also attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army, Milan Mojsilović.

SRS leader Vojislav Seselj with his son Aleksandar, LDP leader Cedomir Jovanovic, Vladimir Beba Popovic also attend funeral.



The legend of the Red Star, Dragan Dzajic, the general director of that football club, Zvezdan Terzic, the celebrated basketball player Dejan Tomasevic, as well as the former football player Sasa Curcic, also arrived. Ksenija's colleagues from TV Pink and the owner of that television, Zeljko Mitrovic, also arrived at the New Cemetery, as well as Milomir Maric, Dragan Karadzic, Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic...



The gathered people stand in silence with candles, lay wreaths in front of the church in the cemetery, while black masks are distributed to all those who attend the funeral in order to respect the epidemic measures. More than 100 people are waiting in line to light a candle and say goodbye to Ksenija Vučić. The line stretches from the church of St. Nicholas, almost to the entrance of the cemetery.



Ksenija Vučić passed away suddenly on Saturday, at the age of 56. She was a journalist for many years, and in recent years she has been the editor and director of the cable channel on RTV Pink.