Society Smoke in the building of the Postal Savings Bank: All employees evacuated PHOTO The building in which the City Administration of Belgrade and the Postal Savings Bank are located was evacuated due to smoke, B92 net reporter informs Source: B92 Friday, July 31, 2020 | 12:10

The Ministry of the Interior confirmed that an electric motor caught fire in the basement, RTS reported.



By the way, works on electrical installations are underway in that building.



Fire crews are on the scene and all employees have been evacuated.