Society Restrictions are in effect from today for the Belgrade citizens, including controls Starting today at six o'clock, in the area of the city of Belgrade, it is mandatory to wear masks in public transport and indoors. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 30, 2020 | 08:32

These measures were adopted yesterday at the session of the Republic Crisis Staff due to the leap in the number of people infected with the corona virus in the previous days, and as it was said, citizens do not have to wear only surgical masks, but also cotton ones. ﻿



The Deputy Director of the "Batut" institute, Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, said that no sanctions have been planned for non-compliance with these measures, but that punitive measures can be expected, if protection measures are not widely accepted and respected.



She once again appealed for strict adherence to the measures, above all wearing masks indoors as the main restriction, because no matter how uncomfortable it is, it saves lives.



The decision on restricting the work of catering facilities has not been made yet, but it is obligatory to wear masks in those facilities, too.



After the session of the Republic Crisis Staff, a session of the City Staff for emergency situations was held in Belgrade, after which Belgrade Mayor Zoran Radojicic said that from today, from six o'clock, it will be controlled whether citizens wear masks in public transport and other closed spaces.



He stated that punitive measures for those who do not wear masks are currently being considered, but that the intention is still to raise awareness and increase the number of people who wear masks.﻿