Region Drama at school in Bratislava: School shooting suspected? In the Albert Einstein high school in Bratislava, there was allegedly a shooting and it is suspected that there are explosive devices, reports Topky.sk. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 5, 2023 | 09:44 Tweet Share foto:shutterstock/Tiko Aramyan

According to the school's statement, behind this decision is the suspicion of explosives and shooting.



In a post on Facebook, the police denied that there was an explosion and stated that the investigation is ongoing.



Some Slovak portals previously announced that students were not allowed to enter the school and were sent home, and that other schools also received bomb threats.