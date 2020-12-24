Region Strong earthquake hit Croatia early this morning, followed by several smaller tremors A strong earthquake hit Croatia early this morning. The epicenter was 51 kilometers from the Croatian capital Zagreb with a magnitude of 5.0 on Richter scale. Source: Tanjug, Jutarnji list, Index.hr Monday, December 28, 2020 | 09:28 Tweet Share TANJUG/ FOTO HINA/ DAMIR SENCAR

The first earthquake happened this morning at 6.28, only five kilometers from Petrinja, at a depth of two kilometers. The mayor of that place said that there was damage.



"We were hit by a strong earthquake, I have never experienced this. I don't know if there are any victims, there is material damage," Darinko Dumbović told Croatian media, adding that it triggered panic in the city.



Croatia’s seismologists said the magnitude of the quake that struck around 6:30 a.m. was 5.0, with the epicenter near the towns of Petrinja and Sisak 50 kilometers south of the capital. Several smaller tremors were felt after the initial one.



"People are on the streets, there is panic. There are buildings that are so damaged that citizens are afraid to return to them. We will try to find a solution for all people who will not be able to return to their homes," Dumbovic said in a statement for Zagreb's N1 TV.



There are firefighters on the streets. After the first, another strong earthquake followed, with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale. EMSC reports that it happened at 7:50 am, and the epicenter was also not far from Petrinja.



The third strong earthquake was with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale.



Petrinja is located only 50 kilometers southeast of Zagreb and 13 kilometers southwest of Sisak. The Seismological Service of Croatia also announced that the strength of the earthquake was 5.0 according to Richter, and the intensity in the epicenter was VII degree of the EMS scale.



The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center previously announced that the magnitude was 5.2 on the Richter scale.



Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Plenković are urgently going to the area affected by the earthquake today. An emergency meeting was also held in the government.



Readers of the Index portal report that the earthquake was felt in the whole of continental Croatia, even on the coast, and RTRS reports that the earthquake was also felt in Banja Luka.

Zagreb Emergency Service sent a leaflet to the media with advice and instructions on what to do before, during and after the earthquake.



The Civil Protection also announced the earthquakes: "According to the first information, reports of damaged buildings and vehicles have been received, and so far there are no data on injured people. We ask citizens to respect the measures in force if they need to leave their homes due to the earthquake, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection".



Many people in the center of Zagreb came out of their buildings. There were no immediate reports of injuries.



The area was hit by a strong quake on March 22, causing substantial damage in Zagreb. One person died and at least 27 were injured then.