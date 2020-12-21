Region 0

Milorad Dodik admitted to the hospital

Serbian member and Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, was admitted to the University Clinical Center of RS.

He was admitted to the hospital due to nausea and stomach pain, and his health condition is stable for now and his life is not in danger, the UCC announced today.

Further diagnostics are currently underway.

The media previously stated that Dodik has pneumonia, according to ATVBL.

Let us remind you, on Saturday, Dodik's office announced that he was in house isolation due to contact with a person who was positive for coronavirus.

After testing, Dodik was negative.

