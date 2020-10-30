Region Dodik "acquired" the vaccine: I will receive it, but I wouldn't be the first Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidency Member Milorad Dodik said RS had signed a pre-agreement with Russia for 1.200.000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Source: klix.ba Friday, October 30, 2020 | 13:00 Tweet Share Ale_Mi/depostphotos

This means, according to Klix.ba, that every inhabitant of Republika Srpska will be provided with a vaccine.



In the show "Pečat" ("The Seal") on RTRS, Dodik said that everything in their power would be done so that the first 200.000 doses of the Russian vaccine arrive in RS by the New Year.



"We will procure a vaccine for every citizen of Republika Srpska, and it depends on them whether they will receive it or not. I will receive it. I will not be the first because I think there are many people, but I will certainly not refuse when it is my turn," Dodik emphasized.



He also pointed out that RS will not hesitate to procure a vaccine from another country, if it appears on the market before Russian vaccine.