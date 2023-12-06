Politics Vučić: "We will bring the most powerful foreign universities to Serbia" PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was hosted on TV Prva news. Source: B92 Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | 21:08 Tweet Share Printscreen/TV Prva

He spoke about all current topics.



Vučić began his address by talking about the visit of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.



"He is the most intelligent man I have ever met. He told me why he didn't think artificial intelligence would be dominant so soon. They have to be reporters and journalists, but a man has to be an editor. He created modern computers. His arrival in Serbia is changing Serbia's position on that map. We mostly talked about education. We will invest much more money in education. We will bring the most powerful foreign universities to our country," Vučić began.



"Education was a key topic and I believe that we will have great support from Wozniak. We are expecting the visit of another great man, and then we will have some additional ideas. That is what is important for Serbia." The president revealed that our famous athlete Janko Tipsarević got in touch with Wozniak.



He also thanked the famous actor Ralph Fiennes for promoting Serbia.



According to him, there are more and more investments from Asia, primarily China and Japan, and he thanked the Japanese ambassador for that. He also said that an increasing number of investors are from South Korea.



"It remains to strengthen the Emirates, India, work with other Asian investors. We will attract more and more of those countries from the east in the future," he said.



"The more investment there is from different parties, the higher salaries and pensions will be. The average salary by the end of the year will be between 820 and 830 euros. Pensions will be higher by 14.8 percent, while the minimum wages will be increased to over 47,000 dinars. Salaries will be increased by 10 percent. In May, June or July, we can go for an additional increase, but in particular we will go for an increase in education and investment in young people," said Vučić.

New mammogram in Majdanpek

Foto: printscreen TVPrva

"What is important for people to know is that we have an increasing number of investments from Asia," added Vučić and drew attention to Serbia's progress in the field of economy. He announced that there will be new increases in salaries and pensions.



Apart from the economy, Vučić also spoke about the improvement of healthcare, which is very important for the progress of Serbia. A new mammogram has arrived in Majdanpek, which will mean a lot for early detection and prevention of breast cancer.

Dejan got a new house thanks to the President of Serbia

Vučić visited Dejan Vlajović, who lives with his disabled mother in a dilapidated house.



"It's a wonderful story about two fantastic people. Dejan is a strong man from a place in the West Morava valley. The mayor informed me that he lives in 10 square meters with his mother who receives insulin four times a day and he can't do anything but staying at home and taking care of her. It's the walls that are crooked, broken, they are heated with a smerdevac stove, but it leaks from all sides. They will get a house of 40 square meters. For the first time, they will have a bathroom and Dejan will get his own room," said Vučić about the family he visited.

"I believe in a convincing victory of decent Serbia"

"This is the first election campaign in which there were no physical incidents. This happens in many countries older than us, and I think it's a good thing. I believe in a convincing victory of decent Serbia," said Vučić.