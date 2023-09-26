Politics Three-day mourning due to the tragic events taking place in Kosovo and Metohija On the occasion of tragic events and the death of our fellow citizens in Banjska, in Zvečan municipality, September 26, 27 and 28 are declared Days of Mourning. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

''On the occasion of the tragic events and the death of our fellow citizens in Banjska, in the municipality of Zvečan, September 26, 27 and 28 are declared Days of Mourning'', Serb List announced.



In Serbian communities on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija:



All entertaining events organized by local self-government bodies and institutions will be cancelled;



National flags of the Republic of Serbia at all state institutions will be lowered to half-mast.



"On behalf of Serb List and the Serbian people from Kosovo and Metohija, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," they announced in a statement.