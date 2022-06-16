Politics Good news: "Relations between Serbia and Turkey at historical peak" VIDEO Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Minister Nikola Selaković assessed the relations between the two countries. Source: B92 Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 13:07 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ bg

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is holding a press conference together with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selaković.



Minister Nikola Selaković was the first to address the public.



"I am very pleased to be able to host Çavuşoğlu. It is always an opportunity to return hospitality to Turkey. Our meeting is a good opportunity to improve relations between Turkey and Serbia. We are very satisfied with the relations with Turkey and we can say that in the previous 142 years of relations they are at their historical peak. We had the opportunity to exchange opinions on economic issues, energy, consular relations, regional issues," Selakovic said.



"We also talked about the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. It is encouraging when he comes to support dialogue as a means of solving problems. Economic relations between our two countries are at their peak. We also talked about the situation in Ukraine, expressed our commitment to peace and the hopes that peace will be achieved as soon as possible", Selakovic added.

EPA-EFE/ ALESSANDRO DI MEO

The Turkish Minister then addressed the press.



"Once again, I would like to express my satisfaction that I am in a friendly country. I congratulated Vučić on the recent elections. We also discussed preparations for the arrival of our president in Serbia. In difficult times, relations between Turkey and Serbia are very important. We discussed the network of consular services that needs to be expanded", Çavuşoğlu said. The Minister added that Turkey is ready to support Serbia and that our country is Turkey's best friend, although the two countries do not share the same border.



"We also talked about the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Serbia's role is important for stability in the region. We have a great desire to achieve trilateral relations with Bosnia-Herzegovina. We will continue to support the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. The war in Ukraine is a very close issue. We should make every effort to stop the war. Relations with Russia and Ukraine are also of great importance. This war affects the whole world," Çavuşoğlu concluded.