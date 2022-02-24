Politics Serbia will not say anything today, it prepares its position: Consultations underway Today, Serbia will not comment on the war in Ukraine. A new session of the National Security Council is scheduled for tomorrow at 4 p.m. Source: B92 Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 15:55 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

President of Serbia will address the citizens of Serbia tomorrow at 6 p.m.



The media also reported that the process of consulting of the President of Serbia with world leaders is underway, as well as that Serbia is preparing a precise paper with which to define its positions and its policy.



It should be reminded that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, convened an urgent session of the National Security Council today regarding the situation in Ukraine, in which Russia started the attack this morning. This will be followed by a session of the Government of Serbia, at which Vučić will speak.



Vučić met with the ambassadors of the Quint countries and the head of the EU delegation today, and after that meeting a press release was sent to the media, stating that Serbia will present its position on Ukraine, i.e. Russia, and what was agreed with the ambassadors in 36 hours.



On Wednesday, the President of Serbia stated that Serbia is under great pressure to declare itself on the attack on Ukraine, i.e. to condemn Moscow's pursuit and harmonize its foreign policy with that of the EU, which announced the strongest possible sanctions against Russia.