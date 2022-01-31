Politics President of Serbia bid farewell to Ksenija Vučić Ksenija Vučić, journalist and first wife of President Aleksandar Vučić, will be buried today at 1 p.m. at the New Cemetery in Belgrade. Source: Novosti Monday, January 31, 2022 | 10:26 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Martin Divisek

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, their children Danilo and Milica, as well as numerous friends and colleagues said goodbye to Ksenija Vučić through obituaries.



Ksenija Vučić passed away on January 29, at the age of 56.



She started her career at TV Studio B, and in recent years she has hosted very popular shows on TV Pink channels.