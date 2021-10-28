Politics Wang Yi: We will continue to strongly support the sovereignty of Serbia VIDEO / PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met today with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Source: B92 Thursday, October 28, 2021 | 12:19 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC/ nr

The two statesmen then chaired a meeting of the two delegations.

Vučić stated that the friendship between Serbia and China is "sincere and great" and added that "it is not strange" that it is often called "steel friendship".



"Thank you for supporting the territorial integrity of Serbia in the very way that Serbia supports the One-China policy," Vucic said after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.



Vučić thanked Wang for the opportunity for Serbia to participate in the Chinese initiative "Belt and Road". "We support the wise words of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the last session of the United Nations and his initiative for global development," Vucic emphasized.



"We do not have open issues in the sphere of multilateral relations," the President of Serbia pointed out and stated that the two countries cooperate excellently in international institutions.



He thanked Yi for the visit and wished the Chinese statesman to feel at home.

Yi conveyed Xi Jinping's greetings

Minister Yi conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to President Aleksandar Vučić. The head of Chinese diplomacy Yi conveyed to Vučić that the Chinese President highly appreciates the great friendship he has with Vučić.



"President Xi values the deep friendship he has established with you personally and strong mutual trust. The development of our relations is based on equality and mutual respect and common interests," Yi said.



He also pointed out that it is a great driving force in the relations between Serbia and China, which have a bright future. Good relations are for the benefit of the people of both sides, Yi added. As he said, the two countries are in solidarity with fairness, equality and advocate for justice on the international scene, as well as respect for principles in international relations.



"Together we bear the responsibility for peace and stability, both in the region and the world. We are proud of the development of our relations," the Chinese minister emphasized.

Yi said that he was pleased to visit "beautiful Serbia".



"Today, Serbia is a special place. The Chinese have an emotional connection with Serbia. The Chinese know that Serbia has an extraordinary leader, who is trying to firmly preserve the dignity and territorial integrity of Serbia, and that is Vucic," Yi pointed out.

"The Serbian people are a people with a backbone. We are proud to have such a true and good friend. We are grateful that Serbia provides us with unequivocal support. We will continue to support the independence of Serbia and stand by the Serbian people," he said.