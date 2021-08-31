Politics Vučić's address from Slovenia: "Angela Merkel is coming to Serbia" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, arrived in Slovenia, where he will participate in the Bled Forum on Wednesday. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 31, 2021 | 22:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

After dinner with Rama and Zaev, Vučić told the citizens of Serbia that the Open Balkans cannot be stopped because no one can find fault with it.



"These 17 squares in which we are now present the territory of Serbia. We are talking about the Open Balkans, about many initiatives, about how our citizens can live better," said Vucic.



"This beautiful room belongs to the Republic of Serbia," Vucic added.



When asked if the "Open Balkans" initiative has a future, he answered that he is sure that it has. "I am sure that there are, you cannot stop the peoples who want to cooperate, to establish all those principles on which the EU is based. I do not know who would mind if there were no borders between Belgrade, Skopje and Tirana," he said.



"It is completely understandable that this is not always enthusiastic. Today, Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs supported it," he added. He announced an important visit to our country.



"We expect a big visit, Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Serbia is being prepared. I hope that the epidemiological situation will not worsen and that she will come," Vucic announced.



He pointed out that on that occasion, he would be able to talk about a lot with Merkel, first of all, to find out the German views on the Balkans, as well as what to do in the future.



He pointed out that Germany cannot be considered an opponent, but on the contrary, it is necessary to have Germany on your side if you want to progress faster. Regarding the participation of Komšić and Džaferović at the Bled Forum, he said that he was not worried about their presence, but about how they did not reach a consensus.



"Something else worries me more, I know that they should make decisions by consensus, as soon as Dodik does not agree with that, everything is clear," he said.



"I have already tried several times to start talks between Serbs and Bosniaks, we both have to protect each other, we have to think about the future, we have to respect each other," he added. The President pointed out that Serbia will always help the development of the Republika Srpska.



"Our goal is to merge with both Tuzla and Sarajevo," Vucic said. Vučić said that the initiative to remove Dodik is a dangerous precedent.



"There will be no such decisions, I am almost certain. I do not believe there will be, since I know Mr. Schmidt, and if he goes for such a move, Serbia will not accept it. We will not accept someone else from the side to impose the people's will. It is so dangerous that I have no words for that. Imagine that Dodik asked for that for one of them," Vucic said.



"It is interesting how I read various information every day about whether or not I will go to Cetinje for the enthronement, although I did not say anything about it. Djilas' private media write about it without any sources or grounds. I consider everything every day, and I will make a decision on whether to go to Cetinje if it is in line with the interests of Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church," Vucic said.



At the end of the conversation, Vučić, when asked if he blamed himself, said that he thought he had made a lot of mistakes.



"I would blame myself for a million things... I made a lot of mistakes, I used to react too fast, with my heart, and you can't do that, today I do it much more calmly. I hide my emotions. I made a lot of mistakes, but all these five years, I fought for our country. Just put yourself in my shoes and imagine that you have to do what I do every day. And don't ask how long it takes you to get ready to meet Angela Merkel, or Putin, or Xi Jinping", said Vucic.



At the end of his address, he said that he would soon visit a place that is extremely important for the Serbian nation, where no Serbian President has been so far.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, organized a dinner for the Prime Ministers of North Macedonia and Albania, Zoran Zaev, in the restaurant "Zemono", owned by the Honorary Consul of Serbia in Slovenia, Tomaž Kavčić. He thanked Kavčić and Slovenia for their hospitality on the Instagram account "buducnostsrbijeav".



After the end of the panel, Vučić will have meetings with numerous officials in Bled.