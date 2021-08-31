Politics Meeting of Vučić and Çavuşoğlu The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 31, 2021 | 14:02 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/bs

The two statesmen discussed the improvement and further strengthening of bilateral and economic cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of importance.



President Vučić expressed satisfaction with the achieved level of bilateral relations, which is characterized by intensive political dialogue, deepened cooperation and mutual trust and respect.



The interlocutors agreed that the exceptional personal and professional relationship between the two presidents significantly contributes to the development of political, economic and all other ties between Serbia and Turkey, the statement said.



According to the press release, Vučić especially emphasized the personal contribution of President Erdogan, which resulted in the arrival of a large number of Turkish investors in Serbia, as well as the importance of the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation, which strengthened ties between our two countries. The interlocutors agreed that it is necessary to intensify the work of this Committee in the forthcoming period.



"Investments of Turkish companies in Serbia in the last two years are intensifying with the prospect of further growth and in that sense I welcome Turkey's growing interest in investing in the Serbian economy, as well as the realization of a number of investments in underdeveloped parts of Serbia," said President Vucic, expressing hope for the continuation of this positive trend, especially in terms of infrastructure.



Çavuşoğlu conveyed President Erdogan's greetings and invited President Vucic to visit Turkey, for a new session of the High Cooperation Council.



The interlocutors agreed that there is a great room in the relations between the two countries for the improvement of cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism, culture and education.