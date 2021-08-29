Politics Kurti confirmed: The procedure for amending the Law on Missing Persons is launched Albin Kurti stated the procedure for amending the Law on Missing Persons has begun and it is expected that the act will be sent to the parliament within a year. Source: Tanjug Sunday, August 29, 2021 | 18:12 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL

Kurti said that the procedure for amending the Law on Missing Persons has been launched on the meeting with the Presidency of the Coordination Council of the Association of Families of the Missing, held on the eve of the International Day of the Missing, reports the Pristina Koha.



Kurti's cabinet announced that the Presidency of the Coordination Council supported Kurti's request for the removal of the President of the Commission of the Government of Serbia for the Missing, Veljko Odalović.



It is stated that Kurti informed the representatives of the families of the missing that at every meeting with international officials and representatives of Belgrade, he insisted on opening the archives of Serbia in order to obtain information about the missing.