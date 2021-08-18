Politics Vučić posted on Instagram: "Long live our people in Kosovo and Metohija" PHOTO The President of Serbia met with Bogdan Bukumirić, who was seriously wounded by Albanians 18 years ago, not far from Gorazdevac. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 11:11 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

At that time, two of Bukumiric's friends were seriously wounded, while the other two, Pantelija and Ivan, were killed only because they were of Serbian origin.



"At that time, a fifteen-year-old boy, Bogdan, was hit by eight bullets, and the Albanians and the international community never found those who committed that heinous crime," Aleksandar Vučić wrote on his Instagram account, "buducnostsrbijeav".



"And not only that, they officially stopped the investigation and any search for those who killed and wounded Serbian children.



Bogdan has been trying to get along with his life for years, and as the president of Serbia, I believe that I will have the strength to help him in some way. Also, I promised Bogdan that I would talk to the representatives of all our competent bodies to offer additional rewards for any knowledge of the horrible crime from Bistrica and that the search for criminals would never stop, so that the murderers knew that while they were alive they would have no peace.



Long live our people in Kosovo and Metohija, long live Serbia!", Vučić added.