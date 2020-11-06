Politics EULEX broke into Hashim Thaci's house VIDEO EULEX members are searching the house of former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, Pristina media report Source: Kosovo online Friday, November 6, 2020 | 09:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Valdrin Xhemaj

Members of EULEX mission also entered the house of DPK leader Kadri Veseli.



Thaci has been in custody in The Hague since yesterday, after the indictment was confirmed by the Special Court.



Thaci, Kadri Veseli and other suspects are charged in April with a number of war crimes in Kosovo, including nearly 100 murders.



The victims of the criminal acts from the indictment are hundreds of persons whose identities are known, among whom are Kosovo Albanians, Serbs, Roma and persons of other nationalities, as well as political opponents, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office announced earlier.



The EULEX mission, which provides logistics and operational support for the arrest of the accused, said yesterday that everyone who committed crimes should be held accountable and that the trial should be fair.