Politics Who are the new ministers? Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabić presented proposals for future ministers at a press conference. Source: B92 Sunday, October 25, 2020 | 14:07

Ministry of Finance: Siniša Mali



Ministry of Economy: Andjelka Atanaskovic



Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management: Branislav Nedimović



Ministry of Environmental Protection: Irena Vujović



Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure: Tomislav Momirović



Ministry of Mining and Energy: Zorana Mihajlović



Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications: Tatjana Matić



Ministry of Justice: Maja Popović



Ministry of State Administration and Local Self-Government: Marija Obradović



Ministry of Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue: Gordana Comic



Ministry of Labor, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs: Darija Kisić Tepavčević



Ministry of Internal Affairs: Aleksandar Vulin



Ministry of Defense: Nebojsa Stefanovic



Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Nikola Selaković



Ministry of European Integration: Jadranka Joksimović



Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development: Branko Ruzic? The name is not officially confirmed, the department belongs to the SPS



Ministry of Health: Zlatibor Lončar



Ministry of Family Care and Demography: Ratko Dmitrović



Ministry of Youth and Sports: Vanja Udovicic



Ministry of Culture and Information: Maja Gojković



Ministry of Village Care: Milan Krkobabic