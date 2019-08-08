Politics “When Jews vote for Trump, that’s not interference or Albanians voting for Clintons" Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic rejected criticism of Michael Carpenter, former advisor of US Vice President Joseph Biden, of interfering into US affairs Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 8, 2019 | 08:44 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/MINISTARSTVO SPOLJNIH POSLOVA, OGNJEN STEVANOVIC / bb

Carpenter said that Serbian Foreign Minister plans to interfere in US domestic politics.



“When Jews vote for Trump, that’s not interference or when Albanians vote for the Clintons or Engel. I’m not talking about Serbia as a state, I’m talking about US citizens of Serbian origin. That’s simply how things work in America. Albanians always bring Engel victory in his constituency”, Dacic stated for Politika daily.



Dacic added that the Serbian diaspora in the US should organize "so that no one will be in a position to degrade them as the Democrats are doing presently”, Serbian Foreign Minister concluded.



Carpenter, in the capacity of a candidate of the Democratic Party for the president, voiced his criticism after Dacic's announcement that he would organize the Serbian diaspora in the US to vote for Trump at the next presidential elections, perceiving it as Dacic's intention of interfering into US internal policy.



"The Serbian Foreign Minister plans to interfere in US domestic politics by rallying Serbian Americans to support Trump in 2020", Michael Carpenter tweeted, sharing Dacic's statement.



Carpenter added that he "personally think he's making a big mistake, and U.S. support for Serbia's European path should remain a bipartisan issue".



Dacic had given statement to "Srpski Telegraf" on Tuesday, claiming that as a Foreign Minister, he’ll organize the formalization of support for Trump at the next elections.



"If we do it smartly, if we unite those votes, we will create a better position with the new administration", Dacic told “Srpski Telegraf", adding that 650,000 Serbs live in the States.