Politics "Trump says suspend taxes on Serbian goods; US matters more" Kadri Veseli, president of the Kosovo parliament, says Pristina should find relations with the US more important than the taxes imposed on products from Serbia. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 30, 2019 | 13:28

The fees in question, increased by Pristina by 100 percent last November, target goods from central Serbia and from Bosnia-Herzegovina, and the measure has brought the EU-mediated Kosovo dialogue to a standstill, as Belgrade insist on the removal of this trade barrier.

Speaking for the Dukagjini broadcaster in Pristina, Veseli confirmed that the United States had requested a suspension of these taxes, and that the request came from US President Donald Trump.



Veseli also said that Pristina's decision to impose (increase by) 100 percent taxes on goods from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina was "good" because, Pristina "still faces aggressiveness from Serbia" - but, "relations with the United States are more important."



"However, now we are not talking about taxes, but about relations with the United States and the international community. We are partners with the United States, and from them a proposal has arrived to suspend taxes, which is the request of President Donald Trump," Veselji told Pristina-based media.



He said that it was "a good thing that the US had requested a suspension, rather than revoking this measure" and added that this was also mentioned when Ramush Haradinaj recently met with the US ambassador in Pristina.