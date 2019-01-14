Politics Minister favors calling early parliamentary elections Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic says she is in favor of calling early parliamentary elections. Source: Beta, Prva TV Monday, January 14, 2019 | 10:57 Tweet Share (Screenshot, Prva TV)

Mihajlovic told Prva TV on Monday that if elections were to take place, this should happen to see if citizens support the work of the Serbian government led by the SNS party.

"I am always in favor of elections, it may even be good for the SNS, but I don't know if they will happen. I suppose that (SNS leader) Aleksandar Vucic, as someone with much more information than all of us individually, will be guided on this issue more by the interest of the state than of the party," she said.



The minister added that she "absolutely" did not recognized herself in Vucic's words that "some people from the SNS are stabbing him in the back."



"I can always assume who he had in mind, but it's not for me to talk about it. The Executive Committee of the Party must have all the information, the president of the Executive Committee should speak about it first within the party and then publicly," said Mihajlovic.



Commenting on the demands for her resignation during a civil protest in Nis - because she had said that there was nothing to talk about with the opposition - the minister said that there should be conversation with everyone who are protesting, but not with "a few alleged opposition figures."



"The obligation of the government of Serbia is to talk to every citizen and I said that we have nothing to talk about with a few alleged opposition figures. How can I talk to Vuk Jeremic about Kosovo when he moved this topic from the UN? Can you talk about family values with Bosko Obradovic, whose movement sees women as objects? We have nothing to talk about," said Mihajlovic.