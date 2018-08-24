Politics "We will all lose something in agreement with Albanians" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, said that Belgrade and Pristina were nowhere near reaching an agreement. Source: Beta, Tanjug Friday, August 24, 2018 | 13:22 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE,file,illustration purposes)

He added that if that were to happen he would inform the public and present it with the said agreement.

"It is very hard to reach an agreement. We aren't getting closer to it....We are very far from the solution. If the agreement does happen I will notify the whole public", Vucic told the press in Belgrade neighbourhood Bezanijska Kosa.



Asked about the talks between Albanians from Presevo, Bujanovac and Medvedja and Albanian officials in Albanian capital Tirana, Vucic said that he didn't fear that "many people are again proposing the same topics and wishes".



"Let's wait for the results and see who gained and who lost what. We have to understand that after the potential agreement with Albanians everyone will lose something", Vucic said.



He also said that he would meet with Kosovo president Hashim Thaci and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in the coming days.



Vucic said that the Serbs were still "quietly moving out of Kosovo". He added that the state was trying to prevent that by different means, including buying land property, but that it was a slow process.