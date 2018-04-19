Politics EU foreign policy chief Mogherini arrives in Belgrade EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who is visiting the region, on Thursday afternoon arrived in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 19, 2018 | 16:55 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

Mogherini first went to the seat of the EU Delegation, where she will hold a meeting with representatives of civil society organization, among them those from the European Movement, YUCOM, Crta, and others.

After that, Mogherini will meet with Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, and then with her main interlocutor, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, Tanjug is reporting.



Mogherini and Vucic will address reporters after their meeting.



During her visit to Serbia, Mogherini will reiterate the need for continued commitment to work on normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina in the dialogue she is facilitating, European Commission spokesperson Maja Kocijancic told Tanjug earlier on Thursday.



In a statement to the agency, Kocijancic said Mogherini would meet with government and civil society representatives to discuss the European Commission's Serbia 2018 Report.



On the eve of her arrival, Vucic said that he expected "words of encouragement" from the conversation with Mogherini, but that it would be focused primarily on the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.



Vucic said that EC's report on Serbia stated the country was making progress on the European path, and added that "we are working on it for our own sake, in order to have a better legal order, a better economy, a better regulated country."