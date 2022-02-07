Politics Pacolli: "We should worry about this news"; It concerns Serbs News that Serbian diplomacy has growing influence in Washington should be received with great concern, believes Behgjet Pacolli, leader of New Kosovo Alliance. Source: Kosovo online Monday, February 7, 2022 | 11:32 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE MARTIN DIVISEK

Pacolli wrote on Facebook that he demanded that the so-called Kosovo and Albania are working together in the United States to oppose Serbia's diplomatic activities.



It is necessary to put internal polarization aside and focus on building consensus and unity on key foreign policy issues. I am ready to join any initiative in this direction, as a former member of the Board of the Center for International and Strategic Studies (CSIS 2002-2006) and as a member of the Kissinger Committee, Pacolli wrote.



Pacolli's message followed the publication of a letter from 16 congressmen addressed to U.S. President Joe Biden.



In the letter, the congressmen called on Biden to improve relations between the United States and Serbia, recalling the long diplomatic history of the two countries and their strong defense, security and economic ties.