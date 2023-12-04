Sports Serbia narrowly avoided Croatia and Albania in the EURO 2024 draw The draw for the European Football Championship was held in Hamburg, and the Serbian national team got its rivals. Source: B92, M.T. Monday, December 4, 2023 | 11:55 Tweet Share Profimedia

The Serbian national team, which is participating in the continental competition for the first time since 2000, will play in group C with England, Slovenia and Denmark.



Group B is also interesting, where Croatia, Albania, Spain and Italy are, and the Croatian media are aware that the "Blazers" will play in the "group of death".



The Eagles will play their first match on June 16 against England, followed by two matches at the Allianz Arena in Munich. FSS will not sell tickets, UEFA will do so exclusively.



After the draw, selector Dragan Stojković Piksi, captain Dušan Tadić and vice-president of FSS Branislav Nedimović gave their first impressions after the draw, and soon reactions from England, from Chris Sutton and Alan Shearer, as well as from selector Gareth Southgate followed.



Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand hoped to avoid Serbia, while Slovenian coach Matjaž Kek said that some might regret laughing at them.



We followed the events from Hamburg in the B92.net LIVEBLOG, and you can participate in the B92.net survey.