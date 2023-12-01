Sports The victory of Partizan in Leday's match of the season - the returning hero Punter! Partizan basketball players defeated Panathinaikos after great drama and overtime with a score of 92:87 in the match of the 11th round of the Euroleague. Source: B92, D.Dj. Friday, December 1, 2023 | 07:05 Tweet Share Foto: Starsport.rs

Even this black-white match did not pass without uncertainty, so Željko Obradović's team waited until the last seconds.



In the end, what is important is to record the fifth victory of the season with the opportunity to return to 50 percent of success in the previous part of the continental competition in the next round against Monaco.



In the end, the hero of the triumph over the guests from Athens was Kevin Punter, who returned after a month's break, failed to score in the entire match, and in the end scored as many as 13, which decided the winner.



We should highlight the great game of Zach Leday, who scored 25 points and was the most efficient, and after the match he declared that nobody in Europe could stop his team in attack.