Sports Dominant Serbia reaches the semi-finals of the EuroBasket! Junior basketball team of Serbia continued with its winning spree and qualified for the semi-finals of the 2023 FIBA U18 European Championship in Nis. Source: B92, S.S. Thursday, July 27, 2023 | 22:59

Nenad Stefanović's team played a great quarterfinal match against Israel in a full "Cair" hall and celebrated their triumph with a score of 83:65.



In two days, the Eagles will play for a place in the finals against the German team, which defeated Greece earlier in the day with a score of 78:70.



France and Spain will meet in the second semi-final.

Serbia was led by Bogoljub Marković, scoring 18 points and 10 rebounds. Pavle Mišić scored 14, while Nikola Topić scored 13 points with five assists.



The most effective player of the match was Shachar Doron with 20 points, while Omer Mayer and Alon Michaeli scored in double figures for the Israelis with 10 goals each.