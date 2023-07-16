Sports Novak in tears; "Of course it hurts"; Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon 2023 Novak Djokovic unfortunately failed to defend his title at Wimbledon. Source: B92, D.P. / Z.K. Sunday, July 16, 2023 | 22:49 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He was defeated in five sets after a great fight by Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard won 1:6, 7:6 (6), 6:3, 3:6, 6:4.



He thus became the third youngest champion in the history of Wimbledon.



“I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay, and maybe hard court, but now it’s a different story from this year, obviously,” Djokovic had said on court of Carlos Alcaraz.



It hurt all the more because Djokovic knew he had had his chances. He had the early lead in the second set tie-break and lost it. He had a set point and fluffed a backhand. He was close but the younger man was closer.



“I have some regrets,” Djokovic said. “I had my chances. I think I could have closed out that second-set tie-breaker better. But credit to him for fighting and showing some incredible defensive skills, passing shots that got him the break in the fifth. He was a deserved winner today, no doubt.”



“He's going to be on the Tour for quite some time. I don't know how long I'll be around,” Djokovic said. “It's been only three matches that we played against each other. Three really close matches. Two already this year in later stages of Grand Slams.



“I hope we get to play in US Open. Why not? I think it's good for the sport, No.1 and No.2 in the world facing each other in almost a five-hour, five-set thriller. Couldn't be better for our sport in general, so why not?”, Djokovic concluded.