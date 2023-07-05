Sports Djokovic in a position to break a new record Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic could soon break another record. Source: B92, S.N. Wednesday, July 5, 2023 | 12:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Novak Djokovic achieved enormous success at Roland Garros and with 23 Grand Slam titles became the most decorated tennis player in the history of the sport.



No player has more Grand Slam titles than him, but Roger Federer has more Grand Slam wins than Novak Djokovic.



Soon, that could also change, since Novak Djokovic has 349 victories, and Federer 369 Grand Slam triumphs, so the countdown starts already at Wimbledon, where Novak Djokovic is the big favorite.



Mathematically speaking, Djokovic could already break Roger Federer's record at the Australian Open, but the Swiss will have to follow Djokovic's duels at both Wimbledon and the US Open.