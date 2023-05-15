Sports Djokovic is no longer No.1 In the new ATP list published on Monday, May 15, Novak Djokovic is no longer the best-ranked tennis player on the planet. Source: B92, S.N. Monday, May 15, 2023 | 08:25 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Before the start of the ATP tournament in Rome, where he is defending his title, Djokovic had only five points more than Alcaraz.



It was enough for the Spanish tennis player to appear in Rome and thus overtake Djokovic, and Alcaraz did that with his triumph in the first round.



By the end of the current week, both will fight for the title in the capital of Italy, and we will see when Novak Djokovic will manage to return to the world throne.



Carlos Alcaraz now has 6,815 points, which is 45 more than last week, and Novak Djokovic has 5,865, or 910 less, holding second position.



1. Carlos Alcaraz



2. Novak Djokovic



3. Daniil Medvedev



4. Casper Ruud



5. Stefanos Tsitsipas



6. Andrei Rublev



7. Holger Rune



8. Jannik Sinner



9. Taylor Fritz



10. Felix Auger-Aliassime



15. Rafael Nadal



36. Miomir Kecmanović



47. Dušan Lajović



56. Laszlo Djere



90. Filip Krajinović



165. Hamad Medjedović



277. Miljan Zekić



301. Nikola Milojević



681. Stefan Popović



800. Boris Butulija



861. Pedja Krstin



891. Dušan Obradović



972. Christian Juhasz