Djokovic is no longer No.1
In the new ATP list published on Monday, May 15, Novak Djokovic is no longer the best-ranked tennis player on the planet.Source: B92, S.N.
Before the start of the ATP tournament in Rome, where he is defending his title, Djokovic had only five points more than Alcaraz.
It was enough for the Spanish tennis player to appear in Rome and thus overtake Djokovic, and Alcaraz did that with his triumph in the first round.
By the end of the current week, both will fight for the title in the capital of Italy, and we will see when Novak Djokovic will manage to return to the world throne.
Carlos Alcaraz now has 6,815 points, which is 45 more than last week, and Novak Djokovic has 5,865, or 910 less, holding second position.
1. Carlos Alcaraz
2. Novak Djokovic
3. Daniil Medvedev
4. Casper Ruud
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas
6. Andrei Rublev
7. Holger Rune
8. Jannik Sinner
9. Taylor Fritz
10. Felix Auger-Aliassime
15. Rafael Nadal
36. Miomir Kecmanović
47. Dušan Lajović
56. Laszlo Djere
90. Filip Krajinović
165. Hamad Medjedović
277. Miljan Zekić
301. Nikola Milojević
681. Stefan Popović
800. Boris Butulija
861. Pedja Krstin
891. Dušan Obradović
972. Christian Juhasz