Sports David Coulthard flew around Belgrade VIDEO Belgrade enjoyed the Red Bull spectacle this afternoon, and the main star was former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard. Source: B92 Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 15:02

The Scot came out on the path from the Student Park, across Trg Republike, to Terazije with thunderous applause, and then fully justified it with what he showed.



Everyone with "gasoline running through their veins" enjoyed the sound of the championship car from 2011 in which Sebastian Vettel climbed to the top of the world.

Dejvid Kultard vozi formulu u centru Beograda pic.twitter.com/8GuNoFhW3v — B92 Sport (@b92sport) September 17, 2022

Now behind the wheel was David Coulthard, racing in the era of Michael Schumacher, the winner of the 13th race of Formula 1, delighting the citizens of Belgrade.



The smell of fuel and screeching tires filled Belgrade, and the spectators present, despite the rain, were delighted with the V8 engine with 750 horsepower.