Crime Media: Serbian security revealed everything; Dangerous ideas, everyone was followed Serbian security agency discovered receipts for espionage payments that the arrested reserve officer of Serbian Army received from Bulgaria, the media learned ​ Source: Novosti Thursday, December 7, 2023 | 11:25

Just to recall, Lj. G. (61), a reserve officer of the Serbian Army and an employee of the Culture Center in Bosilegrad, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of disclosing confidential information to a foreign country.



As Novosti learns, referring to its sources, Lj.G. has been working intensively for the past few months on collecting data on the activities of the Serbian security services, the army and the police and the situation on the administrative line with Kosovo and Metohija.



The Security-Information Agency and the Military-Security Agency also discovered receipts for "rewards" for espionage that Lj. G. received from the Bulgarian State Agency for National Security DANS.



According to reports, he received payments in Bulgarian levs, always in Sofia, and during each transaction, he duly and consciously signed the receipt. Lj. G. allegedly through associates, among whom were local politicians and military personnel, collected information about the number, personnel hierarchy and structure, layout, and armament of the units of the Serbian Army in the south of the country, primarily the Fourth Brigade deployed along the administrative line.



The DANS agent also collected detailed information about members of the Serbian security services from the border zone with Bulgaria. He forwarded their phone numbers, addresses and information about the vehicles they use to DANS.



The structure of that data indicates the intention of monitoring the communications and movements of Serbian security forces but considering that their places of residence were also sought, it is possible that there were more dangerous ideas.



Security experts remind that the Bulgarian agency has been present in the Serbian province since the time of the NATO aggression in 1999, when it acted as a branch of the German BND. The dirtiest job it tried to do, luckily unsuccessfully, was inventing the "Serbian Genocide Operation Horseshoe". Bulgarian spies sold data to Albanian services then, so it is expected that they do the same now.



However, security experts say that Bulgarian interests are only the tip of the iceberg. "Balkan branches only fit their ambitions and aspirations into the first-class assignments they received from the CIA, BND and MI-6," says retired colonel Ljuban Karan, a former head of Counterintelligence Service KOS.



Experts point out that the big services use Balkan "apprentices" in order not to compromise themselves in the event of a burglary, as in 2002, when the former head of the CIA for the Balkans and formally the former first secretary of the US Embassy in Belgrade, John David Neighbor, was arrested in the "Saric" motel, being accused of espionage.