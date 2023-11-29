Crime Mother of the mass murderer from Mladenovac reported victims' families to the police The mother of the mass murderer from Mladenovac filed criminal charges against families and friends of the victims killed on May 4 in Dubona and Malo Orasje. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 29, 2023 | 12:27 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As "Blic" writes, she filed criminal charges against several victims' families for damaging private property.



"These are criminal charges that are being prosecuted as a private lawsuit, not as an official duty," said a "Blic" source familiar with the case.



As a reminder, on May 4, in the late evening hours and during the night, in the territory of Smederevo and Mladenovac, the young man U.B. killed 8 people and injured 14 people, firing from automatic weapons.