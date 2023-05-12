Crime The rifle with which the killer from Mladenovac committed massacre was found The automatic rifle with which Uroš B. committed multiple murders in the villages of Dubona and Malo Orašje, after a seven-day search, was found this evening. Source: Novosti Friday, May 12, 2023 | 23:58 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Armin Durgut

Seven days after the massacre in the two villages, members of the police searched for weapons in the wider area of the villages of Dubona and Šepšin. The suspect even led the police to the place where he allegedly threw the weapon immediately after his arrest, but it was not found there. He even changed the location a couple of times. All searches, until tonight, were unsuccessful.



It is revealed that the rifle was found in Šepšin, hidden in the tall grass.



It is believed that Uroš B. hid weapons here during his escape.