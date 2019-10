Crime Leader of FC Partizan "Shadows" fan group has died Belgrade media reported that Goran Kljestan, known as one of Partizan fans' leaders, died in Belgrade Source: B92 Tuesday, October 8, 2019 | 10:30 Tweet Share depositphotos/janefromyork

Reportedly, the 43-year-old died in a gym in Belgrade's Vozdovac neighborhood.



In 2012, Kljestan was sentenced to probation for intimidating journalist Brankica Stankovic three years earlier.



He was registered by the Republic Public Prosecutor's Office as the leader of the "Shadows" fan group.