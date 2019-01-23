Crime Kosovo: Group of Albanians attack Serb man A Serb man has been attacked in northern Kosovska Mitrovica, Radio Kontakt Plus is reporting on Wednesday. Source: Radio Kontakt plus Wednesday, January 23, 2019 | 16:06 Tweet Share

According to this, he was attacked by a group of ethnic Albanians, sustaining light injuries.

The Kosovo police said that the incident happened in the ethnically mixed settlement of Bosnjacka Mahala, on Tuesday afternoon. The victim has been injured and has received medical treatment.



Regional police chief Zeljko Bojic told the radio station that several persons had inflicted light injuries on the man, and that the motive for the attack would be known once the investigation has been completed.



According to him, the attackers are known to the police, who are "working on detaining them."