Business & Economy Agro business forum for linking farmers of Serbia and Israel The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management announced on Friday that an agro business forum will be organised soon in Israel. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, October 12, 2018 | 13:16 Nedimovic, center, is seen in Israel (Tanjug/Ministry of Agriculture)

It will gather the leading Israeli companies in the field of agriculture and food industry, as well as the most renowned agricultural producers from that country and Serbia, the Serbian government said on its website.

During the visit of Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Branislav Nedimovic to Israel an agreement was made to organise this forum.



The aim of the forum is making business deals of manufacture of agricultural products in Serbia and their export to the markets with high purchasing power.



Nedimovic agreed with Israeli Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel to make an agreement on free trade in agricultural products between the two countries.



During the visit, the Serbian delegation agreed cooperation with four Israeli companies in the field of slaughtering industry, berries processing and flower growing, which will invest €30 million in Serbia, according to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management.