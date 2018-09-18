Business & Economy Serbia leads region in Chinese infratructure investment Deputy PM and Minister of Construction Zorana Mihajlovic spoke on Tuesday in Beijing with Minister of Trade of China Zhong Shan. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, September 19, 2018 | 09:36 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Mihajlovic, who is also in charge of transport and infrastructure, and Zhong discussed "economic cooperation of the two countries," the Serbian government said.

The two officials discussed the improvement of trade relations and the strengthening of cooperation, especially in relation to two-way investments - not only of Chinese companies in Serbia, but also of Serbian companies in China.



With the development of its infrastructure, Serbia is becoming more and more attractive to Chinese companies to invest in other sectors too, such as the Smederevo steelworks and RTB Bor, Mihajlovic said, and expressed her belief that there will be more and more production plants as a result of Chinese investments.