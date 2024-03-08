World What is Zelensky up to? The decree was signed On March 7, the President of Ukraine signed a decree ordering some conscripts from basic military service to be transferred to the reserve in the spring of 2024 Source: B92 Friday, March 8, 2024 | 18:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

The decree applies to those recruits whose term expired during the state of emergency and was extended beyond the usual term, Kyiv Independent reported.



Basic military service is compulsory in Ukraine for men aged 18 to 27 and usually lasts at least one year. Members of the basic military service, to whom Zelensky's decree applies, did not participate in military actions during the full-scale invasion of Russia.



The changes to Ukraine's legal framework come amid Ukraine's efforts to step up mobilization in 2024 and address the issue of frontline rotation, as some soldiers have served without interruption since the start of the war in February 2022.



The new regulation applies to soldiers of the Armed Forces, the State Transport Special Service and other military units, and the transfer will take place in April-May 2024.



At the request of the military command, they were given a few weeks to prepare for the transfer and replace some of the recruits, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address.