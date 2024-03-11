Politics Elections in Belgrade on June 2; Vučić: The list "Serbia must not stop" has majority Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the citizens, pointing out that "Serbia must not stop" list has the majority, elections in Belgrade on June 2nd. Source: B92 Monday, March 11, 2024 | 07:00 Tweet Share TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ nr

Vučić pointed out that the process of constitution of authorities started after the December elections, and in accordance with the Constitution, he held consultations with all political parties.



"Three election lists, one of which is a minority list, did not want to participate in the talks. I consulted with all of them, and accepted the information that the list Serbia must not stop has a majority that is sufficient for the formation of the parliamentary majority and the government of Serbia," President said.



"I invited those who declared that they wanted to represent the majority to the talks today, in order to point out to them all the difficulties the country is facing. We have many tasks, wonderful things that we have to do. We also talked about the internal political situation, and it is important for us to position ourselves differently from the position of those who did not come to the consultation".



He stated that it is clear that we will go to the full constitution of the Parliament and that is why the session of the Assembly will be postponed for seven days.



"All elections will be held within the legal and constitutional deadline. The latest date for announcing elections is April 3. And it must be announced by the President of the Assembly, who must be elected by then. Elections from April 28 to June 2. The Belgrade elections will be on June 2. All the people I consulted with from the ruling majority are in favor of the elections being held on April 28, and it is understood that all other local elections should be held within the constitutional and legal deadlines," said Vučić.



The President of Serbia stated that there was no pressure from outside to hold repeated elections in Belgrade.



"No one from Quint countries wanted to support any kind of boycott. This is my wish and I am standing here as the president of the Republic. I believe that it is best for the country to try to calm passions," said Vučić.



He says that he told his friends from the party he is a member of that it is better to lose elections sometimes than to form a government dishonorably.



"Let's not be Dragan Djilas who forced the socialists to break their word, and they broke their word and deceived the people who voted for them and trampled the will of the people in 2008," said the President of Serbia.



He called on people from the Ministry of Internal Affairs to interpret the law in a particularly restrictive manner regarding the change of residence. He says that it is very important to follow the ODIHR recommendations.

Vučić pointed out that in the end, the one who wins the people's trust wins.



"This is a sign of the strength of Serbia's democracy and that we are different from those who are not able to talk to their political opponents, hear them, or see them. I am proud of the party I belong to, which has accepted something that I think is reasonable and healing for our society. They also got the date they were looking for, like in a fountain of wishes. They got everything," said Vučić and added that he will do his best to help people whose strength and work he believes in.



Regarding the claims of analyst Nedžat Ahatović that "the arming of Vučić's Serbia is a threat to peace", Vučić said that there is a mantra of everyone in the region for whom no Serbia is ever small and humiliated enough for them to be satisfied because today Serbia is 50 percent of the economy of the Western Balkans, 55 percent exports, and 62 percent in attracting foreign investments.



"They want to destroy Serbia with the worst lies, 10,000 texts were published about the fact that we are going to cause a war, that we are Putin's servants. They cannot understand that Serbia is leading a libertarian policy. And it is not a problem when someone buys 12 'bursts'. And the problem is when "Serbia is negotiating the purchase of 12 'Rafales,'" asked Vučić.



Vučić states that Serbia is arming itself in order to protect itself, its land and its sky.



"That various dwarves would not think that they can steal our land, as they did before," said Vučić.



Regarding the transfer of voters in Germany, which recently came to light, the president says that Ana Brnabić will probably pay attention to that issue.



"I think it's important for our European direction, let's see which part of which negotiation chapter it is a part of. Imagine, one voter comes from Mala Krsna, so let's see how they take care of it in Europe," said the President of Serbia.



Vučić, commenting on Aida Ćorović's statements that he will be killed, said that he will always win.