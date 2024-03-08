Politics Vučić on March 8: Dear ladies, you are the pillar of the family and the country VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, congratulated all the ladies in Serbia International Women's Day. Source: B92 Friday, March 8, 2024 | 10:15 Tweet Share Shutter/ToskanaINC

"Dear ladies, you are a pillar of the family and the country. You protect our Serbia. Thank you, happy International Women's Day!" said Vucic.

Vučić also published a video in which he distributed flowers to the ladies in the Presidency.



"Happy holiday to all women in Serbia. One would say, a usual, protocol greeting. More important than that, our grandmothers, mothers, wives, sisters, daughters are responsible for everything we have. They are responsible for the fact that we have a life, a country, a nation, a family. And we usually say all this to prove our Balkan gentlemanliness, not because we really understand it. However, more and more men realize that women are more responsible, serious and dedicated in their work than us, and luckily, it is clear, the future belongs to women. In all spheres of social life.



Dear women, thank you for your love, thank you for everything!