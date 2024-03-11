World The overthrow of Zelensky? Commanders and fighters of the elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are seriously considering the overthrow of Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian portal writes. Source: Sputnik Monday, March 11, 2024 | 13:30 Tweet Share Profimedia

As an unnamed official of the Russian security services told Sputnik, the commanders of the Ukrainian army are not satisfied with the changes in the military leadership, which is why they are allegedly seriously considering the possibility of overthrowing the Ukrainian president.



"Our experts got access to a resource in which representatives of various elite detachments of the enemy, such as naval infantry, special units, intelligence units, special detachments of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as various nationalist battalions, are exchanging opinions. These are highly qualified experts who are clearly dissatisfied with the changes in command. They are seriously considering options for overthrowing the current government and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the source said.



According to him, the experts gained access to a closed Telegram channel called "ParaBelum", which consists of radical-minded members of the elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Soldiers express dissatisfaction with the actions of Zelensky and the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was appointed to that position a month ago instead of Valery Zaluzhny.



"If the people don't protect Zaluzhny, if the soldiers don't protect Zaluzhny, then this rat will torpedo everything. Let's remove the green rat and install Zaluzhny! The fact is that it is necessary to change Zelensky, not Zaluzhny," the commander of intelligence group of the 80th separate landing-assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Maxim Shevtsov, wrote on that channel. ﻿﻿