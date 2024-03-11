World 'Oppenheimer' dominates at the 2024 Oscars The 96th Oscar ceremony was held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and "Oppenheimer" won the Oscar for best picture, as well as awards in six other categories. Source: B92 Monday, March 11, 2024 | 08:45 Tweet Share Profimedia

This film was considered a big favorite, it had 13 nominations, and it certainly had the most chances for this kind of success.



"Oppenheimer" won all the most important awards, starting with the one for the best picture, then for the best leading role (Cillian Murphy), for the best supporting role (Robert Downey Jr.) and for the best director (Christopher Nolan).



Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who won the Oscar for the best male role in this production, emphasized that he and the crew made a film about the creation of the atomic bomb.



"We live in an atomic world and we have to think about peace and how to preserve it," Murphy said at the Dolby Theater.



British director Nolan took home the Oscar for best director and in his speech thanked everyone around him, from his family to the film's producer.



This three-hour film explores the character and work of Jay Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called father of the atomic bomb, and is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, by Kai Byrd and Martin J. Sherwin.

Tanjug/ AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Throughout the previous year, the film attracted a lot of attention from the public from all over the world, and this is evidenced by the earnings of one billion dollars.



Emma Stone ("Poor Things") won best actress for the second time in her career. "Poor Things" also won Oscars for best production design, best costume design and best makeup and hairstyling.



The movie "Everything Everywhere All At Once" also won seven Oscars last year.